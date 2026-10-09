The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brogan12's avatar
Brogan12
Oct 9

Why not...just another option to have in finding a compatible partner!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rav Arora · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture