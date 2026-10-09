Jake Kozloski, founder and CEO of Keeper (a new AI marriage site), joins me to explain why he believes modern dating apps are structurally broken—and how AI could radically change the way people find long-term partners. We discuss Hinge’s attempt to acquire Keeper, why the deal fell apart, the incentives keeping users swiping, and what Keeper’s data reveals about attraction, compatibility, sex, and marriage. Jake also breaks down how his AI matchmaking system works, why most dating apps optimize for quantity over quality, and whether technology could eventually become better than humans at finding our ideal partner.



Time-stamps:



0:00 Intro

1:44 Why Modern Dating Apps Are Broken

12:15 Are Dating Apps Incentivized to Keep You Single?

20:15 How Men and Women Experience Attraction Differently

31:24 The Origin Story of Keeper AI

36:05 Why So Many Men Get No Matches

41:07 What Is Keeper AI?

46:51 Inside Keeper’s Matching Algorithm

57:12 How AI Learns Your Physical “Type”

1:02:16 Why Keeper Has No Swiping

1:17:55 Can AI Predict Who You’ll Fall in Love With?

1:31:58 What Jake Learned From 100+ Dates

1:41:54 Does 1 in 10 Keeper First Dates Lead to Marriage?

1:47:29 What Keeper’s Dating Data Reveals

2:05:27 Are People Delusional About Their Attractiveness?

2:18:36 Will AI Become the Best Way to Find Your Soulmate?

2:35:57 What AI Can’t Capture About Attraction

2:38:13 The New Wave of AI Dating Apps

2:46:25 Hinge Tried to Buy Keeper

2:55:36 How Geoffrey Miller Got Involved

If you’re looking…sign up at Keeper here :)

https://app.keeper.ai/login

(1 in 10 dates lead to marriage!)