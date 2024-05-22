Hi everyone,

Since we’ve now expanded the quality and scope of our podcast, we’re looking for new sponsors to help support us (especially to offset production costs).

We have two sponsorship slots open for the next month at least and we’re looking for sponsors that align with our values and mission.

Do you have a brand or company that you’d like to sponsor on The Illusion of Consensus? Or do you know someone who does?

Let us know in the comments below.

Becoming a paid member:

Support The Illusion of Consensus with a donation

Watch our recent interview with Russell Brand: