I’m excited to announce I will be launching season 3 of The Illusion of Consensus podcast next week. I have secured the most exciting line-up of guests since the original launch of the show in 2023 with Jay.

Expect fascinating conversations and debates on free speech, Big Pharma, holistic health, mental health, research fraud, institutional corruption, and new ways to improve your health and well-being.

I’m still locking in the set days and times when I will be consistently live-premiering episodes on Rumble where my videos are remarkably averaging at 50,000 views (plus additional views on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple which I’m rebooting). I will keep you posted on that.

I’m sending out this email today to those potentially interested in sponsoring The Illusion of Consensus podcast.

I already have one sponsor locked in and another one in the works.

I have 3-4 more openings for the next month or two. Sponsors will get 60-second ad-reads per episode and a link in all episode show notes so people can go check out their product or service.

As everyone knows, I don’t sell snake oil — only things I genuinely believe could help at least some people. So please don’t reach out with crystal beads!

Anything you think may interest me and The Illusion of Consensus community, please email me here:

rav103@yahoo.ca

The show is not massive so we will not be charging more than $3,000 a month on the high-end. With smaller brands we can negotiate lower prices.

The main reason why I’m doing this is to support the show and make it more financially sustainable. Since Jay left, there has been a precipitous drop in paid memberships so I’m looking for alternate ways to boost the revenue of the show.

