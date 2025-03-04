Hi everyone,

This is not a journalistic post, but more a political advocacy one - and I’m fine with that, because this is absolutely critical.

I have a call-to-action for everyone:

Call your Senators and tell them why Jay Bhattacharya and Marty Makary’s confirmation is critical for public health, science research, and regulation of drugs and food products.

You can mention ending gain-of-function research, root-cause disease prevention, and gutting perverse political/financial incentives in FDA approval process (as we saw in previous admin).

I know there’s a feeling of complacency with how seemingly uncontroversial Marty and Jay are compared to previous nominees who have gotten in, but now is not the time to sit back and relax. These are two anti-establishment doctors who bravely stood up to Covid tyranny to the chagrin of their colleagues.

The NIH and FDA utterly failed us over the past few years as Covid painfully taught us and these institutions are in need of substantial but sensible reformation.

Call your Senators today and show your support for Jay and Marty!

