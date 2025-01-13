Hi everyone,

My voice is slowly getting better after an unusually lingering case of flu.

I’ve been trying to get an interview with a top FDA official for over a year and have finally scheduled it for later this week after a few sickness-related delays.

I’m dropping the name only behind the paywall for paid members. This interview will expose a lot of political corruption at the FDA.

As I’ve promised to those who help support this Substack, I will try to make the podcast as interactive as possible. You can add your questions in the comments below and I will try to use as many of them (if they’re relevant and interesting) as I can!