I recently turned 25.

It feels like a meaningful inflection point — not just personally, but for The Illusion of Consensus. Over the next few months, I have ambitious plans to grow this project into something much bigger, deeper, and more impactful.

On the external front, I’ll be diving into major geopolitical stories — including the Israel-Gaza conflict and the escalating tensions with Iran — featuring high-level guests from competing perspectives, not just one side.

On the internal front, I’m expanding into more conversations with leading voices in psychology, neuroscience, psychotherapy, meditation, and psychedelic therapy. I also want to explore the modern relationship crisis and what it means to live a socially meaningful, grounded life in a chaotic world.

In short: The outer world and the inner world — both matter, and both will be explored more deeply here.

At its core, this project is about one thing:

Challenging false consensus.

Whether it’s in politics, science, or mental health — we’re often told there’s a settled truth when there isn’t. And those illusions have real consequences for how we think, live, and flourish.

I’ll be honest with you.

Since Jay Bhattacharya stepped away from the podcast in late 2024, paid subscriptions have dropped precipitously to a point that it has been extremely challenging to support myself on Substack. I’ve had to spend more time on freelance work and side projects, which has slowed down the release of episodes.

But this podcast is still my main passion — and what I most want to build.

So for the next 25 hours, I’m offering:

→ 25% off yearly subscriptions

Get 25% off forever

As a small birthday gesture — and an invitation to help sustain and grow this project.

If you’ve been on the fence, this is the best time to jump in.

Your support allows me to:

Invest fully in this instead of splitting my time elsewhere

Pay my podcast editor for professional quality thumbnails, trailers etc

Release episodes more consistently

What you get as a paid member:

Ability to ask questions to high-profile guests on my show

Early access to podcast releases

Monthly Q+As with yours truly

If this work has made you think differently — about the world, or about yourself — I’d genuinely appreciate your support.

Join as a paid subscriber below (25% off for the next 25 hours).

Get 25% off forever

Alternative: Donations

For those of you who really support my mission and/or are in a position in life to be more generous, you can donate to this Substack here (if you’re not a paid member already I will manually add you to the paid list if you donate):

https://donorbox.org/help-fund-independent-journalism-2

All funds will go towards growing this project.

Upcoming Guests:

1) Bret Weinstein on the modern dating & mating crisis from an evolutionary perspective

2) Curt Mills vs Michael Tracey on Israeli influence on Iran war

3) Senator Ron Johnson on new Biden official Covid documents & why he voted against resolution for Iran war congressional approval

— Rav