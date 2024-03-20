Hi everyone,
A podcast I recorded a few months ago that I was unable to release - for fear of potential institutional repercussions for this individual - has now gotten the green light and I can share with everyone. Here’s a taste (originally part of an article):
Consider supporting The Illusion of Consensus to receive exclusive articles and podcasts by Rav Arora and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: “I would not give it to low risk people again…that was a mistake on my part.” - Dr. Anish Koka Note to readers: the full 3-hour video interview with Dr. Anish Koka will be available to paid subscribers next week.
Stay tuned in a couple of hours…
- Rav
Big Release Coming...
Big Release Coming...
Big Release Coming...
Hi everyone,
A podcast I recorded a few months ago that I was unable to release - for fear of potential institutional repercussions for this individual - has now gotten the green light and I can share with everyone. Here’s a taste (originally part of an article):
Cardiologist Regrets Vaccinating Young, Healthy People At His Clinic: "That Was A Mistake On My Part"
Consider supporting The Illusion of Consensus to receive exclusive articles and podcasts by Rav Arora and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: “I would not give it to low risk people again…that was a mistake on my part.” - Dr. Anish Koka Note to readers: the full 3-hour video interview with Dr. Anish Koka will be available to paid subscribers next week.
Stay tuned in a couple of hours…
- Rav