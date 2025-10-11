Watch new 10 minute YouTube clip here

In this new clip,

and I discuss how the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk could — paradoxically — serve as a catalyst for collective awakening and moral reflection. Rather than descending into the usual partisan reactions, we discussed how this moment might inspire a deeper unity rooted in shared values rather than political affiliation.

I began by noting how, in the days following the shooting, reactions across the political spectrum varied widely. Some voices, like the streamer Destiny on Piers Morgan’s show, refused to condemn the killing outright — choosing instead to blame Donald Trump and “the right” for fostering hate. But others on the left responded more humanely. The Young Turks’ Anna Kasparian condemned the act without qualification and challenged her peers to reject tribal scapegoating. Likewise, The New York Times’ Ezra Klein invited Ben Shapiro onto his podcast to model how ideological opponents can engage respectfully and search for common ground.

I told Aubrey that, while the situation is heartbreaking, it might also open the door to more honest, cross-partisan conversations. Historically, tragedy and loss often shake people out of complacency and create space for renewal. I pointed to encouraging examples of unlikely dialogues — such as Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson setting aside their differences on foreign policy to collaborate on a public discussion. Yet I wondered aloud whether merely “uniting the right” — as Matt Walsh advocated for — is enough.

Shouldn’t we aim for something broader — a unity based on shared humanity rather than shared enemies?

Aubrey agreed. He explained that throughout history, groups have often united through opposition — whether Scottish clans joining against English rule or Allied forces uniting against Hitler. That kind of “enemy-based” solidarity, he said, can be effective in crisis but does not elevate consciousness. True unification requires rallying around timeless values: life, truth, love, freedom, and dignity. These are the principles that transcend ideology and religion.

Aubrey also cautioned that while evil and “anti-value” do exist, no one is fully beyond redemption. “Our fight isn’t with flesh and blood,” he said, referencing Ephesians 6:12, “but with the dark powers that blind the mind.” The goal, he argued, is not vengeance but re-humanization — liberating others from hatred and delusion wherever possible.

Ultimately, we concluded that the task ahead is not left versus right, but life versus anti-life — the struggle to defend compassion, truth, and shared moral ground in an age that thrives on division.