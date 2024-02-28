Hi everyone,
Jay and I have now returned from a refreshing Covid dissidents retreat held byat. Lots of rich, gripping conversation took place on how we got to this state in 2024 and what me must do to subvert future authoritarian intrusions on our civil liberties.
We will now be resuming our regular schedule of podcast releases — we have some riveting content in store! Apologies for the pause. When one of us is travelling, the other can steer the ship, but when both Jay and I are travelling, regular podcast editing and releasing becomes difficult to manage. As it turns out, self-producing and running our own podcast is more difficult than we thought!
This is why we are soliciting podcast sponsors and even potential investors to help pay for a part-time producer so I can solely focus on content rather than editing, releasing, and promoting episodes. Thankfully we have a growing paid subscriber base — your support goes a long way — but we need to raise a lot more capital before we can create a fully functional model for consistent content output.
Check your inbox later today for a new podcast episode!
— Rav
I hope to see much more post-covid-hysteria content. I don't want so much of a focus on "treatments" "cures" "vaccines"
What I want to see is how to prevent the next hysteria
How to value civil liberties over authoritarianism
How to value numeracy, over data cherry-picking
Let's see you bring on Vinay Prasad who is genius at talking about statistics
Let's bring in strong civil rights defenders, not corporatist fake libertarians (American libertarians were Covidians, because their focus is corporations' right to make endless profits, philosophically, they're anti-libertarians)
Let's see philosophical discussions on what is quality of living and fear of death
Let's discuss the NATURAL human lifespan, not the Medical Industrial Complex induced life "expectancy"
Oh let's not forget to talk to the doctors who worked Public Health before the MIC took control of everything
and let's talk to the researchers who'd studied Coronaviruses before 2020 who KNEW Coronavirus immunity is always Partial & Transient and vaccination is basically a fool's errand (great sacrifices few benefits)
Looking forward to your future content!
Can we get some info regarding this disaster in Canada?
From Canada Proud: #ElectionNow
More details of Trudeau's censorship plot emerge
Earlier this week the Trudeau Liberals introduced the latest iteration of their so-called Online Harms Bill to censor the internet.
And more details are coming out.
One provision of the bill would allow Trudeau's attorney general to place you under HOUSE ARREST if someone fears that they WILL commit a hate crime.
In other words, you can be confined to your house by Trudeau's underlings for an imaginary crime you haven't yet committed.
Don't believe us?
Here's the text of the bill:
"A person may, with the Attorney General’s consent, lay an information before a provincial court judge if the person fears on reasonable grounds that another person will commit
(a) an offence under section 318 or any of subsections 319(1) to (2.1); or
(b) an offence under section 320.1001."
At which point an accused person can be forced to:
"Wear an electronic monitoring device"
"Return to and remain at their place of residence at specified times"
"Provide, for the purpose of analysis, a sample of a bodily substance"
"Abstain from communicating, directly or indirectly, with any person identified in the recognizance."
So if you're so much as ACCUSED of intending to commit hate speech in the future by one of Trudeau's activists, Trudeau's attorney general can make you wear an ankle bracelet, confine you to your home, violate your bodily autonomy and prohibit you from communicating with people.
THIS IS THE BIGGEST ATTACK ON FREE SPEECH IN MODERN CANADIAN HISTORY
