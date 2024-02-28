Hi everyone,

Jay and I have now returned from a refreshing Covid dissidents retreat held by

at

. Lots of rich, gripping conversation took place on how we got to this state in 2024 and what me must do to subvert future authoritarian intrusions on our civil liberties.

We will now be resuming our regular schedule of podcast releases — we have some riveting content in store! Apologies for the pause. When one of us is travelling, the other can steer the ship, but when both Jay and I are travelling, regular podcast editing and releasing becomes difficult to manage. As it turns out, self-producing and running our own podcast is more difficult than we thought!

This is why we are soliciting podcast sponsors and even potential investors to help pay for a part-time producer so I can solely focus on content rather than editing, releasing, and promoting episodes. Thankfully we have a growing paid subscriber base — your support goes a long way — but we need to raise a lot more capital before we can create a fully functional model for consistent content output.

Check your inbox later today for a new podcast episode!

— Rav