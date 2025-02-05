Hi guys,
The end of my DC trip was somewhat derailed by a painful but thankfully short-lived food-borne illness of some kind (or something similar). The last day in DC was brutal due to a sudden fever onset and I spent the next two days recovering.
I had planned on creating more video and written content on the hearings I attended but the news cycle moves at lightning speed! (Hopefully I will be in a better place at Jay and Marty’s hearings in the next month or so)
Lots more has happened - on the RFK Jr saga and beyond - so I will be focusing on that.
Expect a major article out tomorrow on a major Biden censorship operative. Stay tuned.
Rav we can't wait for your article but we all want you to get better too!
I've truly enjoyed your activity on X. Keep up all your good work.