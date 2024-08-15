Hi everyone,

Today, I’m recording a very important debate/discussion with my friend Matt Johnson — notable psychedelic research formerly at Johns Hopkins (most famous for “mystical experience” studies on psilocybin — and Kim Witczak, a previous guest on the show and member of the FDA Advisory Committee.

Kim voted against the approval of MDMA therapy as part of the Committee, while Matt is of the opinion it should’ve been approved, despite some valid concerns raised in the advisory meeting.

For those of you who may not have followed, the FDA sided with Advisory Committee’s decision and rejected approval of MDMA therapy last week.

This will be a crucial conversation on this topic and we would like to field any questions or concerns you may have.

Please leave it in the comments below and we will try to answer as many as possible!